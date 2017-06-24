VIDEO: This baby elephant chasing birds and running back to mama elephant will remind you of your little kid

The cute video from Boras Zoo first emerged on Reddit and now gone viral. (Source: The Dodo/YouTube) The cute video from Boras Zoo first emerged on Reddit and now gone viral. (Source: The Dodo/YouTube)

Kids can be quite mischievous and agile, playing and running around, without realising they might end up getting hurt. But, it’s not just human babies who do that. An adorable video of a baby elephant running and chasing birds is going viral and it proves they are no different.

The little one continues his naughty acts, while his mother patiently watches over. After chasing a guinea fowl and a flock of birds, the little calf falls flat on the ground, probably, by becoming dizzy, after going round-and-round. But, the best part is when the little one rushes back towards his mother to seeks comfort — just like we do!

The cute video, shot at Boras Zoo in southern Sweden, first emerged on Reddit and now has spread across social media platforms.

Watch the video here.

Interestingly, people are busy debating on Twitter as to what’s cuter — him chasing birds or running to his mommy, once hurt! What do you think?

