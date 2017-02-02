VIDEO: This Baahubali clip with Harish Rawat, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will leave you in splits

Bahubali featuring Harish Rawat and Narendra Modi Bahubali featuring Harish Rawat and Narendra Modi

The Telugu movie Baahubali – which was dubbed in multiple languages – was a massive hit across the country. Now, political strategists know how to please people and tend to use pop culture to catch their imagination. A video has gone viral on social media which shows Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat as Baahubali saving Uttarakhand, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah watch on. The video has come in the run up to the state’s Assembly elections due in February.

In the video, Rawat, just like Baahubali, miraculously holds the ‘heavy weight’ of Uttarakhand on his shoulders and projects himself as the ‘saviour’ of the state. The video has been edited from the scene from the movie in which Baahubali uproots the gigantic Shiva statue and carries it for his mother, thus showing his devotion and strength in one go – symbolism alert, people!

The video was uploaded by Facebook page UP/UK Live and has been viewed over 180,000 times within two days. It has been shared over 4,500 times.

However, Rawat told ABP News that he had no knowledge of the video and his party is not aware of it. Commenting on whether he is the saviour of the state, he said, “I am a servant of Uttarakhand”.

Watch video:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd