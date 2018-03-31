Presents Latest News

VIDEO: Thirsty orange-coloured snake sips water; wows Twitterati

While most people would not like to be around snakes — especially poisonous ones — this clip that has recently gone viral might change your mind. An orange-coloured reptile drinks water in the adorable video.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 31, 2018 8:06 pm
snake video, snake drinking water video, indian express, snake drinking viral video, social media viral video, animal videos, trending news Have you ever seen a snake drinking water? (Source: taylorndean/Twitter)
Wildlife photography and videography often reveals certain character traits of animals that we can’t notice with naked eyes. These hidden camera lenses capture rare moments that show the likes, dislikes of a particular breed as well as their survival tactics and habitat. What’s more, the footage also shows how wild animals are not always deadly.

So, while most people would not like to be around snakes — especially poisonous ones — a video that has recently gone viral might change your mind. An orange-coloured snake can be seen drinking water in a very calm and composed manner, and it has wowed many viewers on the Internet.

The video had generated over 8 lakh views on Twitter and 51,000 likes, at the time of writing. “That is the cutest snake I have ever seen,” a viewer commented.

