CCTV VIDEO: Robber turns up as LION to steal phone, chocolate and camera

Have you seen anything more bizarre than a thief dressed up as a lion? (Source: Victoria Police/Twitter) Have you seen anything more bizarre than a thief dressed up as a lion? (Source: Victoria Police/Twitter)

Many bizarre robbery fails have come to light on social media in the past. Don’t you think the ingenious techniques (not really) thieves deploy — to conceal the act as well as their identity — deserve an honourable mention? The Internet is a great place to find such videos and the recent addition to the weird list is a man who turned up as a “lion” while stealing stuff. No, we are not kidding.

The incident that was recorded on camera shows two men — one of them was spotted in a lion costume with his accomplice — who stole things. The incident took place in Australia on April 22 and the CCTV footage was shared by Victoria Police on Twitter. They also put out a statement stating that an Apple iPhone 8, a GHD hair iron, four Microsoft surface pro computers, chocolates and a Canon camera were stolen.

Watch the video here.

Police are appealing for information following a ‘lion man’ burglary on Down Street, Collingwood on 22 April. → http://t.co/rSe1Pw4vk4pic.twitter.com/K8s0wGzwoH — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 27, 2018

Isn’t it hilarious? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd