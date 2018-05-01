Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

CCTV VIDEO: Robber turns up as LION to steal phone, chocolate and camera

A thief wore a lion costume while stealing. Can you believe it? The incident that was recorded on a CCTV camera shows the man dressed as a lion stealing expensive stuff with his accomplice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 2:47:14 pm
thief in lion costume, funny steal videos, funny burglary videos, thif in lion costume, indian express, indian express news Have you seen anything more bizarre than a thief dressed up as a lion? (Source: Victoria Police/Twitter)
Many bizarre robbery fails have come to light on social media in the past. Don’t you think the ingenious techniques (not really) thieves deploy — to conceal the act as well as their identity — deserve an honourable mention? The Internet is a great place to find such videos and the recent addition to the weird list is a man who turned up as a “lion” while stealing stuff. No, we are not kidding.

The incident that was recorded on camera shows two men — one of them was spotted in a lion costume with his accomplice — who stole things. The incident took place in Australia on April 22 and the CCTV footage was shared by Victoria Police on Twitter. They also put out a statement stating that an Apple iPhone 8, a GHD hair iron, four Microsoft surface pro computers, chocolates and a Canon camera were stolen.

Watch the video here.

Isn’t it hilarious? Tell us in the comments below.

 

