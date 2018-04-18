VIDEO: Thief covers his face with a plastic bag to avoid being detected, of course he was!

In case you have any doubt, the thief’s face could be seen through the plastic bag. (Source: pti-news-corporation-of-india/YouTube) In case you have any doubt, the thief’s face could be seen through the plastic bag. (Source: pti-news-corporation-of-india/YouTube)

It might look easy, but a lot of thought goes into stealing. Or well, it should. One might disagree but stealing is an art and must be done tactfully to be not get caught. While some do get it right, others go horribly wrong. St Mary’s Police Department in Georgia, US, recently shared CCTV footage of one such instance where a burglar can be seen hiding his face with a plastic bag! Yes, you read that right! And in case you have any such doubts, let us tell you, yes his face was visible.

This reminds one of another thief in China, who – unable to get hold of a face mask – had decided to take a short-cut and wrap a roll of toilet paper around his head. Alas, it didn’t quite work according to plan.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of this ‘clever technique’? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd