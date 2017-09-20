Only in Express

VIDEO: These ‘talented’ robots can give musicians a run for their money

Nigel John Stanford's 'Automatica' has left most social media users befuddled. The musician gave music lessons to robots in his garage for almost a month — teaching them to play piano keys, guitars, drums, and even operate percussion foot pedals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 20, 2017 8:06 pm
Did you ever imagine robots playing music like humans?
Musical artiste Nigel John Stanford came up with a new concept of music with his band-mates. Not the average players, his team consists of robots. Shocked? Well, it’s true. Stanford explored the connection between music and technology to make new tunes, and the results will leave you befuddled.

Sharing a 4.15-minute video on YouTube titled ‘Automatica’, he left most social media users amazed with the talent of his robotic partners. The musician gave music lessons to robots in his garage for almost a month — teaching them to play piano keys, guitars, drums, and even operate percussion foot pedals. The clip had garnered more than 360,000 views and 12,000 likes, at the time of writing.

