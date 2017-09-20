VIDEO: These ‘talented’ robots can give musicians a run for their money

Did you ever imagine robots playing music like humans? (Source: Nigel John Stanford/YouTube) Did you ever imagine robots playing music like humans? (Source: Nigel John Stanford/YouTube)

Musical artiste Nigel John Stanford came up with a new concept of music with his band-mates. Not the average players, his team consists of robots. Shocked? Well, it’s true. Stanford explored the connection between music and technology to make new tunes, and the results will leave you befuddled.

Sharing a 4.15-minute video on YouTube titled ‘Automatica’, he left most social media users amazed with the talent of his robotic partners. The musician gave music lessons to robots in his garage for almost a month — teaching them to play piano keys, guitars, drums, and even operate percussion foot pedals. The clip had garnered more than 360,000 views and 12,000 likes, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Isn’t it amazing?

