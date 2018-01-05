VIDEO: These cute quadruplets hugging each other will make you go ‘awww’

You can’t watch it just once! (Source: Webb Quadruplets Updates/Facebook) You can’t watch it just once! (Source: Webb Quadruplets Updates/Facebook)

Do you love kids? Can’t get enough of their playful spirit? But, have you wondered what would happen if there were two of them, or maybe four? A video has surfaced on the Internet that shows quadruplets hugging each other.

In the delightful 1.35-minute clip, the kids kept hugging each other with sheer joy and happiness. The video, posted on Facebook, has been viewed by more than 1,51,000 people and people can’t stop showering their love on the adorable kids. One of the viewers said, “I love the communication. So fantastic to see. You can see all the skills these little minds have learned already,” while another one commented, “I don’t get tired watching this video over and over. they are just adorable, I only wish to then all the best as the bliss I catch from then.”

Watch the video here.

