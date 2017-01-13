VIDEO: There’s a Pakistani barber who lights people’s hair on fire to give a cut, literally!

Most bizarre style of giving a haircut ever? Most bizarre style of giving a haircut ever?

You may have heard of barbers choosing different styles to give their customers a haircut but this one Pakistani barber has an extremely bizarre and dangerous way of giving a haircut. He plays with fire on people’s head and quite literally. His video has gone viral on social media.

Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi, best known in India for his hate-filled tweets against performance of the country in sports, tweeted out the video of this barber who can be seen giving a man a haircut. He put some lotion and powder on the man’s hair and then takes out his lighter to light his hair on fire. The barber then uses a comb and a pair of scissors to cut the man’s hair criss-crossing his hand while one just wonders what the barber is doing.

It’s surprising to see that the man who’s getting a haircut doesn’t feel a thing and is placed on his seat comfortably.

The video posted by Quraishi is being massively shared on social media. While some are concerned and calling the act dangerous, some are just shocked. Watch the video here.

Apparently this Pakistani hair stylist’s routine includes setting the client’s hair on fire – literally! pic.twitter.com/gWmBOZE06q — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 12, 2017

This is how people reacted.

So that this gets the publicity it deserves. Cause it didn’t seem like his hair was cut any. http://t.co/Cxp2ndqmqJ — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 13, 2017

Can’t believe my eyes the client is allowing this freko hairstylist http://t.co/CX6bHaDSJI — Irum Azeem Farooque (@Irumf) January 12, 2017

@omar_quraishi no danger since the customer obviously lacks a brain — Dr. (@Bayern_decides) January 12, 2017

@omar_quraishi He should name his hair salon “BHEJA FRY” — baqar husain (@Baqarh786) January 12, 2017

Looks like Pakistan’s on a role with social media fame. First the chaiwala and how this barber!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd