VIDEO: A BRILLIANT violin performance by this 10-yr-old will blow your mind

Australian violinist Christian Li became the youngest winner of the most prestigious violin competitions in the world — the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition. Li, who is all of 10, hails and from Melbourne and won the competition along with Singapore’s Chloe Chua, 11. According to a report in ABC News, Li has been playing the violin since he was five and had won the first prize at the Young Artist Semper Music International Competition in Italy in 2017.

The news of him winning the competition was tweeted by the official handle of Menuhin Competition on April 20.

The Junior prizewinners have been unveiled!!! And for the first time in history, the Jurors decided to share the first prize – which goes to the Competition’s youngest competitors CHLOE CHUA (Singapore, 11) & CHRISTIAN LI (Australia, 10)! ✨#menuhincompetition #geneva2018 pic.twitter.com/CJXFoAmvqg — Menuhin Competition (@MenuhinComp) April 20, 2018

Watch his wonderful performance video here.

