Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
VIDEO: A BRILLIANT violin performance by this 10-yr-old will blow your mind

Christian Li, 10, won the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition. He was a joint winner with Singapore's Chloe Chua, 11. The news of him winning the competition was tweeted by the official handle of Menuhin Competition on April 20.

By: Trends Desk | Published: April 26, 2018 5:14:35 pm
violin, Menuhin Competition, boy winning Menuhin Competition, boy performance in Menuhin Competition, indian express, indian express news Christian Li, who is all of 10, hails and from Melbourne. (Source: Menuhin Competition/YouTube)
Australian violinist Christian Li became the youngest winner of the most prestigious violin competitions in the world — the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition. Li, who is all of 10, hails and from Melbourne and won the competition along with Singapore’s Chloe Chua, 11. According to a report in ABC News, Li has been playing the violin since he was five and had won the first prize at the Young Artist Semper Music International Competition in Italy in 2017.

The news of him winning the competition was tweeted by the official handle of Menuhin Competition on April 20.

Watch his wonderful performance video here.

What did you think of his wonderful playing? Tell us in the comments below or tweet out to us @ietrending

 

