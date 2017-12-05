Video: The most ‘scintillating’ Formula 1-like race you have seen on the Internet

For those rolling their eyes at us fans, well, make peace with the fact that the Marble Race is real and is here to stay! (Source: Corridos VIP Sinaloa/Facebook) For those rolling their eyes at us fans, well, make peace with the fact that the Marble Race is real and is here to stay! (Source: Corridos VIP Sinaloa/Facebook)

If you thought the Internet has become a place for mindless trolls and hatred to thrive in, you probably haven’t seen this fascinating video doing the rounds of social media, yet. So here we are, presenting you the ‘race’ that has got the Internet hooked on. With vivid commentary that will keep you at the edge of your seats, the race of the colourful marbles is everything Formula 1 races have been and even better! With players like ‘Light Blue Comet, Deep Ocean, Reflector, Flash, Dragon’s Egg and Tarantula’ leading the race, it is the most nail-biting race you would have seen in the recent past.

For those rolling their eyes at us fans, well, make peace with the fact that the Marble Race is real and is here to stay! Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd