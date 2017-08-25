Only in Express

VIDEO: This singing spree of the Hound and Tormund from Game of Thrones will make your day

Kristofer Hivju, who essays the role of Tormund, shared a video clip on his Instagram account and captioned it: "When you've had to much trailer time... #behindthescenes #got7!" In the fascinating clip, the two can be seen lightheartedly humming a song.

game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, got s7, tormund, the hound, tormund the hound got, tormund the hound singing video, indian express, indian express news The Hound teams up with Tormund! (Source: Twitter)
The twists and turns in episode 6 of Game of Thrones left many fans in a daze. And out of all the sequences, the conversation between Tormund and the Hound was one of the highlights. But, it seems their camaraderie is not just limited to the screen time, the two teamed for a singing spree on Instagram too. Can’t believe it? We have proof!

Watch the video here.

Aren’t you impressed? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

