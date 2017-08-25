VIDEO: This singing spree of the Hound and Tormund from Game of Thrones will make your day

The Hound teams up with Tormund! (Source: Twitter) The Hound teams up with Tormund! (Source: Twitter)

The twists and turns in episode 6 of Game of Thrones left many fans in a daze. And out of all the sequences, the conversation between Tormund and the Hound was one of the highlights. But, it seems their camaraderie is not just limited to the screen time, the two teamed for a singing spree on Instagram too. Can’t believe it? We have proof!

Kristofer Hivju, who essays the role of Tormund, shared a video clip on his Instagram account and captioned it: “When you’ve had to much trailer time… #behindthescenes #got7!” In the fascinating clip, the two can be seen lightheartedly humming a song.

Watch the video here.

