VIDEO: The POLITE ELEPHANT that crossed China-Laos border, TWICE!

An elephant was caught on CCTV taking an early morning stroll crossing the China border and over to Laos. However, it's the animal's way of crossing and the ease with which it did that has amused Netizens.

Published: January 29, 2018 5:28 pm
elephant cross china laos border, elephant crosses border video, elephant cute video, cute animal video, indian express, indian express news An elephant reaches the China-Laos border. What do you think happened next? The soldiers at the borders alerted residents in the nearby region but the elephant came back on its own after a couple of hours. (Source: CCTV+/ Youtube)
The rules of the man-made world hold little importance to those in the animal kingdom. And especially, when it comes to international borders, the invisible lines on maps can no way stop a free-spirited animal. Something similar happened when a wild elephant decided to take a stroll at night, only it crossed international border not once but twice! Yes, the mammal went out of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province in China and crossed the barricade over to Laos — just for a night stroll.

Surveillance cameras at the Chahe check-post saw the elephant approaching the border and stumbling upon the railing. However, instead of just ignoring the railing, the elephant tentatively and delicately stepped over it so that it doesn’t break. How polite! Well, foreign shores held little interest for the animal as CCTV cameras caught it returning just two hours later, and this time it did the smart thing and took the side lane instead of stepping over the block rail again.

The video of the elephant’s adventure of breaking the human law has left everyone amused. Many are even jealous and wished they had the same kind of sans visa and passport freedom to go across borders, while others ruled he went to see his bae! Check out some of the fun reactions here.

