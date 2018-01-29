VIDEO: The POLITE ELEPHANT that crossed China-Laos border, TWICE!

An elephant reaches the China-Laos border. What do you think happened next? The soldiers at the borders alerted residents in the nearby region but the elephant came back on its own after a couple of hours. (Source: CCTV+/ Youtube) An elephant reaches the China-Laos border. What do you think happened next? The soldiers at the borders alerted residents in the nearby region but the elephant came back on its own after a couple of hours. (Source: CCTV+/ Youtube)

The rules of the man-made world hold little importance to those in the animal kingdom. And especially, when it comes to international borders, the invisible lines on maps can no way stop a free-spirited animal. Something similar happened when a wild elephant decided to take a stroll at night, only it crossed international border not once but twice! Yes, the mammal went out of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province in China and crossed the barricade over to Laos — just for a night stroll.

Surveillance cameras at the Chahe check-post saw the elephant approaching the border and stumbling upon the railing. However, instead of just ignoring the railing, the elephant tentatively and delicately stepped over it so that it doesn’t break. How polite! Well, foreign shores held little interest for the animal as CCTV cameras caught it returning just two hours later, and this time it did the smart thing and took the side lane instead of stepping over the block rail again.

Watch the video here:

The video of the elephant’s adventure of breaking the human law has left everyone amused. Many are even jealous and wished they had the same kind of sans visa and passport freedom to go across borders, while others ruled he went to see his bae! Check out some of the fun reactions here.

If you’re an elephant, you don’t need a passport and a visa to cross the border. Unless he keeps his passport in his trunk – boom, boom. http://t.co/LGRHSvlMna — Jon Benjamin (@JonBenjamin19) January 28, 2018

No passport. No visa. No customs. No immigration checks. 😨😝 http://t.co/dJr9T1bwyb — IAO (@abiodunosemobor) January 29, 2018

The elephant gingerly steps over the border gate….I love that, it could have easily walked through it….so polite. http://t.co/E2HBEy9z9j — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 28, 2018

Beautiful symbol against the frenzy to build walls. Superior beings don’t see the barriers we humans impose on each other 🐘🐘🐘🐘 — Lyriam Lobo (@lobo_lyriam) January 28, 2018

Goals. I learned after the first time that your gate sucks. I’ll just go around. 😂😂😂 http://t.co/poimqN8xUm — WonderJaye (@WonderJaye) January 28, 2018

It went around the barrier on the way back. Considerate.🐘 http://t.co/E04kQlwwZn — Catholic Gits (@BSTheTruth) January 28, 2018

Accurately depicts the irish border after Brexit — Sesh (@seshtai) January 29, 2018

now THATS an open-border policy i can get behind — SHADOW_BANNEDiTO (@Xaxitabian) January 29, 2018

Free travel no borders take note Brexit supporters and Farage 😂 — Noel (@goofranc) January 29, 2018

He had a date night 😂 — Annika (@desari) January 29, 2018

Sometimes one needs to take a stroll. #chill — Michelle C. Bonilla (@actressmbonilla) January 29, 2018

Seems cross boarder date didn’t show up at the rendezvous — Jibril Idris (@Nasadamu1) January 29, 2018

What do you think of the elephant’s early morning stroll? Tell us in comments below.

