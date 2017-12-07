VIDEO: Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik ROAST in this rap-battle is SAVAGE!

The Big Bang Theory stars Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik battle it out on stage! (Source: TBS/YouTube) The Big Bang Theory stars Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik battle it out on stage! (Source: TBS/YouTube)

After entertaining fans with geeky stuff, The Big Bang Theory stars recently showed off their rapping skills – and it would be an understatement to say that they nailed it. Kunal Nayyar, aka Rajesh Koothrappali, and Mayim Bialik, who plays Dr Amy Farrah Fowler on the sitcom, battled it out on Drop the Mic, a rap-battle rap competition series based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden.

While Nayyar first took a dig at Bialik as a child actor and her title role in NBC’s TV show Blossom, the latter hit right back by poking fun at his accent and the fact that his wife is Miss India! And when Nayyar made fun of Bialik’s name, she retorted back saying his name is one that could make Donald Trump nervous.

The 4.16-minute clip, uploaded on TBS, had collected more than 313,000 views, at the time of writing. Fans can’t stop drooling over their performances. While one commented, “OMG BEST ONE YET!!!” another one said: This was so great and mayims reaction during the voting!”

Want to find out who won in the end?

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd