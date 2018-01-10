VIDEO: Thai PM places his cut-out picture to tackle political questions at press briefing!

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, directs the scene as a life-sized cardboard cut-out figure of himself for media to ask questions. (Source: AP) Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, directs the scene as a life-sized cardboard cut-out figure of himself for media to ask questions. (Source: AP)

No one likes tough questions, especially those in the government who have to deal with reporters on a daily basis. But very few have the creative mind as Thailand’s Prime Minister, known for the way he tackles the media, who recently ended a press briefing by leaving a life-sized cut-out of himself at the mic, for “political questions on conflict” and “pictures.” Unsurprisingly, what followed were gasps of surprise and peals of laughter.

While some go for the cliché ‘no comments’, others try to evade it with flair and style, PM Prayuth Chan-ocha’s whacky action has left everyone quite amused. He briefly spoke to the press outside the Government House in Bangkok and left everyone bewildered when he placed a life-size cut-out of himself to dodge questions! Yes, he left the members of the media with his well-dressed suited cardboard cut-out as asked to direct all questions to ‘it’.

The video of the chief placing the paper model and waving bye to the audience is going viral across social media platforms and Netizens can’t believe it actually happened. Video footage also show people taking photos and selfies with the cut-out, and many are not sure how they feel.

Watch the video here:

‘Ask this guy. Bye bye.” – Thai PM tells media to speak to cardboard cutout of himself pic.twitter.com/iNMQ1zvEnj — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 9, 2018

While some can’t stop laughing about the entire scenario, others are worried about a leader of a country behaving in this manner. Sample these:

This is the equivalent of .. pic.twitter.com/dgt8nKZsso — E Miller (@ECLMiller) January 8, 2018

While *deeply* funny, Thailand’s PM is the last person you want avoiding scrutiny. http://t.co/tz2lKmemPp — inkl (@inkl) January 9, 2018

Around the world, accountability is a joke http://t.co/sxGOf0pKtC — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) January 9, 2018

That’s basically what most politicians are anyway… — Jolan (@fang771) January 9, 2018

To be generous to Thai PM, many an elected representative has appeared de facto as a cardboard cutout when it’s time to answer questions. http://t.co/OigBujiyvc — Josh Robertson (@jrojourno) January 8, 2018

Coming soon to a WH @PressSec press conference near you http://t.co/gOLlzArAAo — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 8, 2018

Honestly though, who couldn’t imagine Trump doing this? http://t.co/6OyK2e2CPu — Chris Blundell (@ChrisBlundell) January 9, 2018

Trump looking at this idea like pic.twitter.com/BV9cSlGeZr — Mihrimah_Irena (@Mihrimah_Irena) January 8, 2018

