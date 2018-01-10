Top News

VIDEO: Thai PM places his cut-out picture to tackle political questions at press briefing!

Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha creatively evaded questions by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cut-out of himself, and telling reporters to "ask this guy" if they had "any questions on politics or conflict" then turned on his heel and walked off.

Published: January 10, 2018 6:51 pm
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, directs the scene as a life-sized cardboard cut-out figure of himself for media to ask questions. (Source: AP)
No one likes tough questions, especially those in the government who have to deal with reporters on a daily basis. But very few have the creative mind as Thailand’s Prime Minister, known for the way he tackles the media, who recently ended a press briefing by leaving a life-sized cut-out of himself at the mic, for “political questions on conflict” and “pictures.” Unsurprisingly, what followed were gasps of surprise and peals of laughter.

While some go for the cliché ‘no comments’, others try to evade it with flair and style, PM Prayuth Chan-ocha’s whacky action has left everyone quite amused. He briefly spoke to the press outside the Government House in Bangkok and left everyone bewildered when he placed a life-size cut-out of himself to dodge questions! Yes, he left the members of the media with his well-dressed suited cardboard cut-out as asked to direct all questions to ‘it’.

The video of the chief placing the paper model and waving bye to the audience is going viral across social media platforms and Netizens can’t believe it actually happened. Video footage also show people taking photos and selfies with the cut-out, and many are not sure how they feel.

While some can’t stop laughing about the entire scenario, others are worried about a leader of a country behaving in this manner. Sample these:

