VIDEO: Cop saves child falling from third floor in Egypt

An Egyptian police officer caught a child, who fell from the third-floor balcony. The boy was unhurt, but the officer sustained injuries. (Source: Youtube) An Egyptian police officer caught a child, who fell from the third-floor balcony. The boy was unhurt, but the officer sustained injuries. (Source: Youtube)

In an incident that could have gone terribly wrong had it not been for these heroic policemen, a child in Egypt was dangling from the third floor of his apartment building was saved thanks to some quick action by the cops. In a video that has surfaced online, three officials, who were stationed outside a bank in Asyut, noticed a little boy hanging from the building. While one of them initially thought of going in to save the kid, he thought the better of it and made do with available resources.

Thankfully, they noticed a carpet lying beside them and picked it up. However, even before they could hold it out as a safety net, the child fell — his fall was broken by one of the policemen who quickly stretched out his hands and caught hold of the five-year-old. According to local reports, although the officer received some minor injuries the child survived the freak accident unharmed.

Watch the video here.

The video has been going viral for all the right reasons, with people praising the quick thinking and action by the Egyptian officials.

