VIDEO: Terrifying moment when model’s headgear catches fire on stage during a beauty contest

In a terrifying moment, the headgear of a model walking down the ramp at a beauty contest was gutted in flames. A participant of a beauty pageant in El Salvador kept walking on the catwalk unaware that the elaborate feathered-headgear on had caught fire. Dressed as the ‘Queen of the Harvest’, the model gracefully started walking when her feathered crown came in touch with a flaming torch held by a man on the stage.

The footage captured shows the man standing far away from the diva, however, the feather extensions caught the flame and the fire spread rapidly.

Luckily, an organiser of the event who was up on the stage noticed it on time and rushed to remove the headgear. Soon, others too jumped up on the stage to separate the burning fringed-headgear. According to local media, the fire was put out soon and the contestant was safe. “The model appeared unhurt, and the pageant eventually restarted,” 9 News reported.

