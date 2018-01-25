Latest News

VIDEO: Terrifying moment when model’s headgear catches fire on stage during a beauty contest

Dressed as the 'Queen of the Harvest', the model was gracefully walking on the ramp when her feathered crown came caught a flame from a fire torch on the stage. Unaware, she kept walking as the fire spread rapidly overhead and a man came to her rescue.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2018 4:32 pm
shocking ramp moment, ramp accidents, ramp disasters, model headgear catch fire, el salvador model headgear catch fire, viral videos, shocking videos, indian express This is one life-threatening wardrobe malfunction: Thanks to one vigilant organiser and a man from the audience, the flame was put out in time. (Source: Youtube)
In a terrifying moment, the headgear of a model walking down the ramp at a beauty contest was gutted in flames. A participant of a beauty pageant in El Salvador kept walking on the catwalk unaware that the elaborate feathered-headgear on had caught fire. Dressed as the ‘Queen of the Harvest’, the model gracefully started walking when her feathered crown came in touch with a flaming torch held by a man on the stage.

The footage captured shows the man standing far away from the diva, however, the feather extensions caught the flame and the fire spread rapidly.

Luckily, an organiser of the event who was up on the stage noticed it on time and rushed to remove the headgear. Soon, others too jumped up on the stage to separate the burning fringed-headgear. According to local media, the fire was put out soon and the contestant was safe. “The model appeared unhurt, and the pageant eventually restarted,” 9 News reported.

Watch the video here:

