VIDEO: This spectacular song brings back the lost romance from the ’90s

“At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet,” Plato once said. But somehow, over the years, the poetic definition of love has transformed into dance bars and flying cars in modern Bollywood tracks and remixed albums. Many say the magical touch of romance that was beautifully portrayed in 1990s’ music videos — right from Euphoria’s Maeri to Ustad Sultan Khan and Chitra’s Piya Basanti and Adnan Sami’s Tera Chehra — is lost.

But, one video that has been doing the rounds on the Internet will bring back those memories. The chords of this track sung by Jayant Sankla will melt your heart. Shot and directed by Himanshu Sharma, the 4.15-minute clip weaves a beautiful love story together.

Shedding light on how it was captured on celluloid, Sharma told IndianExpress.com: “Tere Naina is about a musician on his journey to find inspiration which he finds in the eyes of his lady love. It was shot in Himachal because of the serenity and charm. Due to very less time in hand, we doubled-up shifts from morning till evening to create a simple and realistic video about celebrating love like the ’90s.”

With over 2.5 lakh views, many onlookers shared their thoughts after watching the clip. While one user commented, “The 90s era of good Hindi music is slowly coming back. Very well done,” another one wrote, “Refreshing escape from mainstream Bollywood!”

