Video: Taylor Swift meets Britney Spears in this genius LWYMMD-Toxic mash-up

Taylor Swift’s recent single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ has been getting a lot of attention on social media. But not all of it has been as positive as Swift’s previous singles. Nevertheless, there is enough buzz around how savage and dramatic the music video is. But that was until someone went ahead and did one better. A college kid Andy Wu, who goes by the name AnDyWuMUSICLAND on YouTube, took it upon himself to better the song by adding a good dose of ‘Toxic’ love to it.

Wu did a brilliant mash-up of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ and Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’, and it’s not a simple mash-up either. He craft-fully combines both videos and soundtracks to create something that should have actually been the original. Yes, it’s THAT good! The lyrics – though mashed up – seem to perfectly match one and the other’s visuals, making for a radically new and upgraded experience.

Watch the video here.



The remixed version itself has created a lot of buzz on social media, with people preferring it to both originals. “In an angry, stupid world, the “Look What You Made Me Do”/”Toxic” makes everything better. It’s seriously good,” tweeted author Patrick Ness, while Perez Hilton said, “I’m obsessed with THIS!”

And in case you haven’t actually heard or seen the original, then here’s Swift’s recent single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.



And, you can listen to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ here.



