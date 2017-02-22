VIDEO: Syrian refugees cross Canada border in freezing weather, police officers help them

A viral video circulated across social media websites captured the incident. (Source: Pascal Robidas/Twitter) A viral video circulated across social media websites captured the incident. (Source: Pascal Robidas/Twitter)

After Donald Trump’s executive order for immigrants, foreign-born people in the US are flocking to Canada in large numbers even though they have to brave the freezing cold weather on their way.

With the growing number of refugees fleeing away, a peculiar case turned up on February 11 when a family of three illegally crossed the Canadian border in a freezing temperature of -15 degree Celsius. A viral video circulated across social media websites captured the incident.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police helped the family over the border. However, the family was detained for two days. “Basically we want to see if all they did is cross the border, we need to make sure there were no criminal code offences,” an officer reported to the Global News.

Watch the video here:

Passages de réfugiés au Québec du Moyen-Orient venant des USA: une jeune famille syrienne accueillie à -23C par @grcqc sous nos yeux #rcmtlpic.twitter.com/F31tjII1Zb — Pascal Robidas (@pascalrobidas) February 11, 2017

