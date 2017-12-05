WATCH: Video of Bengal cop’s Bollywood dance at police station goes viral; leads to suspension

The officer, Krishna Sadhan Mondal, a sub-inspector at Hirapur police station, Asansol was apparently celebrating his transfer. (Source: Amit Jha/YouTube) The officer, Krishna Sadhan Mondal, a sub-inspector at Hirapur police station, Asansol was apparently celebrating his transfer. (Source: Amit Jha/YouTube)

A sub-inspector from the Hirapur police station, Asansol, West Bengal, has been suspended after a video of him dancing to a Bollywood song, while on duty, went viral. The video, which was reportedly shot on December 2, shows Krishna Sadhan Mondal dancing in front of two women, while his fellow officers cheer him on. Mondal was apparently celebrating his transfer to the Chittaranjan police station, which also falls under the jurisdiction of Asansol- Durgapur Police Commiserate, in the newly created Burdwan (West) district.

After the video went viral, a departmental inquiry against Mondal had been initiated. Laxmi Narayan Meena, Commissioner of Asansol- Durgapur Police Commiserate, while speaking to reporters said, “The police officer concerned has been closed and departmental enquiry has been ordered on the entire event.”

