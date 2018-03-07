VIDEO: This super colony of 1.5 million rare penguins was discovered in Antartica

Good news! 1.5 million penguins spotted living in a massive colony on Antarctica. (Source: Time/YouTube) Good news! 1.5 million penguins spotted living in a massive colony on Antarctica. (Source: Time/YouTube)

With melting ice caps and rising global warming, Antarctica seems to be under the threat. But, there seems to be a slice of good news. An enormous colony of 1.5 million Adélie Penguins have been discovered on the continent. The faeces, or guano, of the penguins spotted in the NASA satellite imagery of the islands was the first hint. Before the discovery, experts believed that the population of penguins was on a decline.

After the 1.31-minute clip surfaced on the Internet, it soon went viral having garnered more than 35,000 views, at the time of writing. Befuddled after watching the video, many viewers shared their thoughts on the “super colony” too. “Great Discovery of Penguins Colony. !!!!!!” one user commented, and another one wrote, “More and more Antarctica news has been being released recently. Looks like they’re started to explore it more now for some reason.”

