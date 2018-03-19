VIDEO: Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Naagin’ dance leaves Bangladeshi fans unhappy

Veteran Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar did Naagin dance and while Indians were happy the opponent team wasn’t. (Source: Twitter) Veteran Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar did Naagin dance and while Indians were happy the opponent team wasn’t. (Source: Twitter)

Actress Mouni Roy’s Naagin is not the only thing that is dominating Indian television. During the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy 2018, Mushfiqur Rahim broke into a ‘naagin’ dance after record win against Sri Lanka. This was not only a hit on TV, but also broke the Internet. And since then fans of the two nations haven’t stopped talking about the cricketer’s serpentine moves. However, veteran Indian cricketer and commentator also broke into an impromptu dance when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was smashing runs against Bangladesh. Soon, Gavaskar’s quirky moves became the talk of Twitterverse.

Watch the video here:

While Indian fans understood his glee and excitement, Bangladeshi fans were unhappy.

they came to teach us Manner,although they learn from us.#SunilGavaskar atleast do original, don’t be such a copycat #BANvsIND pic.twitter.com/d6gWjKeAQZ — Ahrimua (@Humaira4803) March 19, 2018

A so called “Legend” like #SunilGavaskar when sitting in the Commentary box, opposes the country by making different gestures.Then there is a question about his educational qualifications and mentality.#NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvBAN #SunilGavaskar #Icc pic.twitter.com/PMs2TQM3CR — AkasH (@akashrakib75) March 19, 2018

#sports#win#defeat#entertainment… the way #SunilGavaskar reacted to #nagin dance in the commentary box was ridiculous …this man defamed himself along with all the Indians… — rumirumi (@rumirum04691679) March 18, 2018

Mr.#SunilGavaskar what you will say about your cobra dance from commentary box?

Shouldn’t #ICC ban you for this attitudes?

Congratulations — Shakhawat Hossen (@Clouds_King) March 18, 2018

#SunilGavaskar is supposed to be a legend? Few days back, this guy was lecturing about being gentleman? What a loser pic.twitter.com/DVQO7LZsLK — Nazmul Islam Shoumik (@Nazmul_Shoumik) March 19, 2018

What do you think about Gavaskar’s act?

