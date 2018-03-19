Latest News

VIDEO: Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Naagin’ dance leaves Bangladeshi fans unhappy

Joining the bandwagon Gavaskar broke into an impromptu dance when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was smashing runs against Bangladesh. Soon, Gavaskar's quirky moves became the talk of Twitterverse and fans from Bangladesh are irked.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 19, 2018 10:24 pm
sunil gavaskar, naagin dance, sunil gavaskar nagin dance, Nidahas Trophy 2018, Mushfiqur Rahim, ind vs ban, viral news, indian express Veteran Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar did Naagin dance and while Indians were happy the opponent team wasn’t. (Source: Twitter)
Actress Mouni Roy’s Naagin is not the only thing that is dominating Indian television. During the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy 2018, Mushfiqur Rahim broke into a ‘naagin’ dance after record win against Sri Lanka. This was not only a hit on TV, but also broke the Internet. And since then fans of the two nations haven’t stopped talking about the cricketer’s serpentine moves. However, veteran Indian cricketer and commentator also broke into an impromptu dance when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was smashing runs against Bangladesh. Soon, Gavaskar’s quirky moves became the talk of Twitterverse.

While Indian fans understood his glee and excitement, Bangladeshi fans were unhappy.

What do you think about Gavaskar’s act?

