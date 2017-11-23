Top Stories

VIDEO: Suffering from workout blues? This police dog will give you the much-needed motivation

This video of Nitro, the police dog, doing push ups with fellow police officers has gone viral online, with many wondering if such pet motivation is what they need for their exercise regimens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 23, 2017 6:06 pm
dog video, dog viral video, cute dog video This dog does his push-ups like a pro. (Source: Gulf Shores Police Department/Facebook)
Many of us always manage to find excuses and ditch our workout routine. But here is this two-year-old Dutch Shepherd aka Nitro, who gives a tough time to his colleagues at work, while giving us major fitness goals. The Gulf Shores Police Department posted this video on Facebook and the video has since gone viral.

In the video, two police officers and the dog are doing push-ups with the iconic Rocky theme song “Eye Of The Tiger” playing in the background. The video had been viewed by more than 700,000 times, at the time of writing. “This is great! Nitro is one amazing officer and role model”, commented one users, while another joked, “Cops, you need to step up your game. Can’t you see that Officer Nitro is doing moving pushups?! He is showing you guys up.”

Watch the video here.

Did you like the video? Do you think your pet can give you workout competition? Tell us in the comments below.

