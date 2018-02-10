VIDEO: For the love of toys, 4-year-old jumped into arcade machine but got stuck

A kid got stuck in a toy machine, and the clip soon went viral on social media. (Source: Amanda Evans/Facebook) A kid got stuck in a toy machine, and the clip soon went viral on social media. (Source: Amanda Evans/Facebook)

Most of us love to play games — whether it is indoors or outdoors. And with the breakthrough in technology, many people are hooked on to their video games, PSPs or phones. Moreover, arcade clubs are a great way to spend a sporty day with your friends or family. But, a four-year-old boy crossed all limits, and climbed into an arcade machine to get his favourite stuffed toy.

According to a Facebook post by the Titusville Fire and Emergency Services, the incident took place in Florida, USA. The little champ named Mason was rescued after ten minutes when an off-duty lieutenant, who happened to be eating at the restaurant, saw that the boy was stuck inside the claw machine.

“Often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring. The unexpected ways we get to help people in their time of need. That’s what draws people to public safety, the unexpected. Well, today was no exception. This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!! Thankfully he was never in any distress as one of our own Lt.’s happen to be there off duty and assessed the situation. Engine 10 led by Lt. Abernathy, made short work of the situation. Driver Operator Lane and Firefighter George were able to get Mason out in short order with minimal damage to the game. We love a happy ending and are glad everything worked out. Mom, Mason and friends went back to eating dinner, E10 back to their station to await the next call. Pretty sure it won’t be the same as their last”, read the post.

