VIDEO: Students of NID Ahmedabad’s hip-hop, rap tribute to the world of Mughals

While living in a country like India, people would get to hear countless monologues, speeches and presentations about unity in diversity, starting right from school, to re-tell the same things through hip-hop music and rap is probably as innovative as it could get! (Source: NID FVC Plus/YouTube)

Students of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad paid a tribute to the world of Mughals by creating a cool rap song to emphasise on national integrity and peaceful co-existence. The song was created under the guidance of Arun Gupta and Prahlad Gopakumar as part of the students’ Open Elective course. It starts with one of the students, Hannah, asking the questions — ‘Why is the generation suffering from identity crisis? And victims of so many biases? What make a Hindustani? Is it colour? Language? Religion? Or status in economy?’ Thereafter, the students rap about the Mughal era, the Sultanate, how Babur came to India in the 1520s, about the capable Humayun, righteous Akbar, his son Jahangir, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb.

Watch the video here.

Indianexpress.com has written to Hannah Mary George and Vishu Negi — two of the students who are a part of the video and will update this report with their response soon.

