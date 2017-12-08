VIDEO: This ‘Stranger Things’ theme cover played on santoor and tabla is melodious

Listen to this classical version of the Stranger Things theme song. (Source: Absolute Focus/YouTube/File Photo) Listen to this classical version of the Stranger Things theme song. (Source: Absolute Focus/YouTube/File Photo)

Are you a Stranger Things fan? The second season of the show may have got over, but the references of the fantasy drama online don’t seem to die anytime soon. From a spoof by Sesame Street muppets to punny memes to educate people about the laws and even threats to punish people with spoilers, the show seems to have left a mark on viewers.

To add to the craze, the theme song has been doing the rounds on the Internet with an Indian twist. Santoor player Kamaljeet Ahluwalia and tabla player Jas Ahluwalia teamed up to do a classical Stranger Things cover recently, and the 1.21-minute video has gone viral.

Watch the video here.

