VIDEO: Missing ‘Stranger Things’? Watch ‘Sesame Street’ muppets go Upside Down

Stranger Things may be off-air for now, but the buzz around the Netflix show is far from dying any time soon. While the show makers have already confirmed that Season 3 is in the offing, many parody videos of the fantasy drama have surfaced online and left the fans wanting for more. Among the set of spoof clips, a video of Sesame Street muppets has been grabbing quite a lot of eyeballs in the virtual world.

In the 6-minute video, a Cookiegorgon enters the real world from Snackside Down and messes the lives of the muppets. “The Cookiegorgon has eaten everything in the Snackside Down and is still hungry! Will he learn how to share, or will he continue wreaking havoc on the kids in town by eating all their treats?” the clip has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

