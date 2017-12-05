Top Stories

VIDEO: Missing ‘Stranger Things’? Watch ‘Sesame Street’ muppets go Upside Down

In a 6-minute video featuring the Sesame Street muppets, a Cookiegorgon enters the real world from Snackside Down. Will he learn how to share, or eat all the treats of the kids? Watch the video to know more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2017 8:25 pm
stranger things, sesame street, sesame street muppets, puppets sesame street, stranger things spoof, stranger things parody, upside down, indian express, indian express news Have you seen this Stranger Things spoof by Sesame Street muppets? (Source: Sesame Street/YouTube)
Related News

Stranger Things may be off-air for now, but the buzz around the Netflix show is far from dying any time soon. While the show makers have already confirmed that Season 3 is in the offing, many parody videos of the fantasy drama have surfaced online and left the fans wanting for more. Among the set of spoof clips, a video of Sesame Street muppets has been grabbing quite a lot of eyeballs in the virtual world.

In the 6-minute video, a Cookiegorgon enters the real world from Snackside Down and messes the lives of the muppets. “The Cookiegorgon has eaten everything in the Snackside Down and is still hungry! Will he learn how to share, or will he continue wreaking havoc on the kids in town by eating all their treats?” the clip has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 05: Latest News