VIDEO: Stephen Colbert’s ‘Our Cartoon President’ takes a dig at Donald Trump

From kicking off the new year with a bang about his bigger nuclear button to incorrectly using the world “consensual” on Twitter, US President Donald Trump has become the butt of all jokes several times on social media. And 2018 isn’t even 10 days old. Now, the 71-year-old leader has an animation parody dedicated to him. Comedian Stephen Colbert has produced an animated series titled Our Cartoon President that takes a dig on the president in a “parallel cartoon universe.”

The teaser of the series is already out, and going by the buzz around it, people already love it. The show “examines the quintessentially Trumpian details of the presidency and his most important relationships, and no one is safe – from his close family and confidants to key political figures from both parties and members of the media.”

Watch the teaser here.

On January 6, the trailer was also released and it is all set to premiere on February 11. “In this parallel cartoon universe, the Commander-in-Chief opens the White House doors for an “all access” look at a typical day in the life of the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Don’t miss the series premiere of Our Cartoon President,” the 2.14-minute clip has been captioned.

Watch the trailer here.

