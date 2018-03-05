VIDEO: Musician plays a medley of Sridevi’s songs to pay tribute on Mumbai local

Comedian Varun Grower shared this video of a musician’s tribute to Sridevi on a local train in Mumbai. (Source: Varun Grover/Twitter) Comedian Varun Grower shared this video of a musician’s tribute to Sridevi on a local train in Mumbai. (Source: Varun Grover/Twitter)

Sridevi’s sudden demise left people in a shock, and many have still not come to terms with it. Scores of film stars and her fans took to social media to express their sorrow. Many even paid a homage to Bollywood’s female superstar in their own way. Remember this clip that Priya Prakash Varrier posted, or Amul’s unforgettable cartoon in memory of the super hit films she starred in?

Recently, another video surfaced on Twitter in which a musician can be seen playing a medley of songs from Sridevi’s hit films on a local train in Mumbai. Comedian Varun Grover shared it on the networking website and wrote: “So last night in the crowded Borivali local, Prakash with his hand-made Sarangi started playing ‘Tere mere honthon par’. Soon many of us in the bogey realised he’s giving a medley-tribute to #Sridevi. Goosebumps followed.” He then added, “(Correction, as pointed out by @bangdu: That’s a Raavan-hathha and not Sarangi.)”

No sooner did he put out the 5.13-minute clip on the networking site, tons of reactions poured in and the video had collected more than 2,000 retweets and 6,600 likes, at the time of writing.

So last night in the crowded Borivali local, Prakash with his hand-made Sarangi started playing ‘Tere mere honthon par’. Soon many of us in the bogey realised he’s giving a medley-tribute to #Sridevi. Goosebumps followed. pic.twitter.com/qJr2HTgaWF — वरुण (@varungrover) March 1, 2018

Heartwarming, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd