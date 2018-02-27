VIDEO: Sridevi and Anil Kapoor dancing together at Mohit Marwah’s wedding will make you emotional

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor’s dance moves at the Mohit Marwah wedding will make you nostalgic. (Source: Nishant Singh/Instagram, Facebook) Sridevi and Anil Kapoor’s dance moves at the Mohit Marwah wedding will make you nostalgic. (Source: Nishant Singh/Instagram, Facebook)

Bollywood’s Chandni was lost as the legendary icon Sridevi breathed her last on February 24. Not only did the sudden news spread like wildfire on social media, it left many appalled and dumbfounded. With classic cult films like Mr India, Lamhe, ChaalBaaz, Judai, Chandni and English Vinglish, she made an impact on the audience and grabbed the title of India’s first female superstar.

After the shocking news, people can’t stop sharing her few final moments, and old videos and pictures on social media. Amid all the hullabaloo, a clip surfaced on the Internet in which actor Anil Kapoor can be seen shaking a leg with the diva during her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Nishant Singh posted a video of the two stars on Instagram.

Watch the video here.

And, in another 34-second video, she can be seen hugging her husband Boney Kapoor.

Watch the video here.

An actress who was known for her phenomenal dancing…this was #Sridevi ji’s last dance at a wedding in #Dubai … The song was #KaalaChashma …. Boney Kapoor ji is also there in the video… pic.twitter.com/YAvdKbohle — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 25, 2018

Moreover, another clip in which Sridevi can be seen elegantly walking while dhol and nagaras are playing in the background went viral online.

Watch the video here.

The clips from the wedding have made many viewers emotional and nostalgic.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd