VIDEO: This 6-legged spider-like walking robot called ‘Mantis’ will creep you out

Watch the world’s largest all-terrain operational hexapod named Mantis in this video. (Source: techinsider/Twitter) Watch the world’s largest all-terrain operational hexapod named Mantis in this video. (Source: techinsider/Twitter)

Have you ever wondered what would happen if one of the fictional creatures from the fantasy novels or movies came alive? Wouldn’t it be just like a scary moment from Jurassic Park? So, when a video of a creepy six-legged spider-like robot walking around surfaced on Twitter, the Internet lost it’s calm. Named Mantis, it is said to be the world’s largest all-terrain operational hexapod.

“Mantis is a six-legged walking robot from Micromagic Systems. It’s the largest all-terrain operational hexapod in the world. It stands 9 feet tall and weighs 2 tons,” a report read. Chief designer Matt Denton spent three years on the machine. Its first successful test drive was in 2012. It is powered by a 2.2 liter turbo diesel engine. One can pilot Mantis from within or even remotely.

Watch the video here.

Meet Mantis: the 2 ton, 6-legged walking robot pic.twitter.com/myAWwwPKI7 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) March 20, 2018

As per the news reports, it is a fully functioning robotic spider that not only walks on six legs but also stands at nine feet tall with the ability to stomp anything that comes its way.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd