VIDEO: Sorabh Pant will tell you what’s NOT anti-Islam, and he is absolutely right

Recently, cricketer Mohammed Shami was told social media’s moral police that he was anti-Islam after he shared a picture of his wife wearing a sleeveless gown. He was abused and asked to make sure that his wife covers herself up in a hijab. There were some who asked him to respect he religion and not set a bad example as many follow him. But his response to haters was epic!

“Very good morning. Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.! jalteee rahooooo… Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi. hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitne acche hai. (Not everyone achieves milestones in their lives, there are only some lucky ones who achieve it. Stay jealous. These two [referring to wife and daughter] are my life and my life partners. I very well known what I’m supposed to do and what not. We should introspect on how we are as human beings),” he wrote.

Mohammad Kaif who defended Shami was also criticised by the same police who found him doing ‘Surya Namaskar’ offensive and anti-Islam. “Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement”, tweeted one fundamentalist.

Reacting to this fanaticism, comedian Sorabh Pant has come up with a brilliant video telling them that they are “anti-dimag”. He makes a valid point in saying, “If humiliating a cricketer’s wife or calling out somebody for the kind of exercise they do is anti-Islam, you are anti-dimag, you are anti-decency, you are anti-India”.

Watch the video here.

