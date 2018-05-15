VIDEO: Epic proposal fail! Kid drops pants to pee as dad goes down on one knee

A proposal to remember — for this little kid’s sneaky act of course! (Source: Kevin Przytula/YouTube) A proposal to remember — for this little kid’s sneaky act of course! (Source: Kevin Przytula/YouTube)

Almost all couples want their proposal to be a unique and special affair. In the recent past, while one man asked his lady love at the Parliament, another designed a puzzle to pop the question. However, one man’s simple proposal went viral — not for his love story, but for his little son’s sneaky act.

A US man, Kevin Przytula, planned to propose to his girlfriend, Allyssa Elizabeth near a fountain and as he got down on one knee, his 3-year-old son Owen dropped his pants right behind him to pee. No, we are not kidding!

His friend was also there to film the romantic gesture, and the video captured by him shows the little kid taking off his pants and relieving himself. “I love you with all my heart,” he said, taking her hand and slipping the ring on as she said, “yes!” However, the man recording the proposal couldn’t hold back his laughter any longer as Owen took a leak.

Finally, Przytula too turned and realized what had actually made the proposal memorable!

Watch the video here:

Isn’t it hilarious? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd