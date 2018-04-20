Video: Someone called 911 to report ‘crazy woman talking to herself’; she was a reporter doing Facebook Live

It still seems a little unsettling to see somebody seemingly talking to themselves and not question their sanity while all they’d probably be doing is some harmless vlogging. (Source: Meghan Schiller KDKA/Facebook) It still seems a little unsettling to see somebody seemingly talking to themselves and not question their sanity while all they’d probably be doing is some harmless vlogging. (Source: Meghan Schiller KDKA/Facebook)

If you get time to dig your noses up from your mobile phones, you will probably see that a lot of people around us are sailing the same boat. In that case, if you find somebody laughing and talking to themselves, we’d suggest you look harder until you find the earphones they have plugged in. The point is, as much as all of us are glued to our smartphones, it still is a little unsettling to see somebody seemingly talking to themselves and not question their sanity while all they’d probably be doing is some harmless vlogging. Which is why Meghan Schiller, a reporter with CBS Pittsburgh, found herself being tagged a “crazy lady on the road” by a 911 caller, while all the time she was just reporting on the landslides in East Pittsburgh. Sharing the video on her page, Schiller wrote in caption as an update: “Someone called 911 while I was recording this Facebook Live video and told police “there’s a crazy lady talking to herself along Rt. 30.” I’m dying laughing.”

Watch the video here.

Hilarious? Or you think reporters are crazy too?

