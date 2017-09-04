VIDEO: Sofia Ashraf’s hilarious dig on different types of Hijabis will leave you ROFL-ing

Which kind of a hijabi are you? (Source: BLUSH/YouTube) Which kind of a hijabi are you? (Source: BLUSH/YouTube)

Trust Sofia Ashraf to send a message across through a hilarious commentary on society’s ways. The Tamil rapper and social rights activist is back, this time making a funny observation of the different types of ‘hijabis’ one will meet during Eid. While Eid al-Adha was on September 1, the video has just picked up traction on social media. The ‘Kodaikanal Won’t’ singer is seen trying out different hijabs, the headscarves worn by Muslim women traditionally, in the video.

Starting with the GIF Hijab which, just like your “bank’s account number”, refuses to stay on your head, the “Islamic pin-up girl” with countless number of pins holding together her scarf to the XXL or the “Extra Extra Layers” Hijabi, Ashraf’s take on the different types of hijabs is sure a funny one.

Watch the video here.

