Only in Express

VIDEO: Sofia Ashraf’s hilarious dig on different types of Hijabis will leave you ROFL-ing

Starting from the GIF Hijab which, just like your "bank's account number", refuses to stay on your head to the "Islamic pin-up girl" with countless number of pins holding together her scarf, Sofia Ashraf's take on the different types of hijabs is sure a funny one.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2017 8:59 pm
sofia ashraf, sofia ashraf latest, sofia ashraf eidi, sofia ashraf different types of hijabs, sofia ashraf types of hijabs funny video, indian express, indian express news Which kind of a hijabi are you? (Source: BLUSH/YouTube)
Related News

Trust Sofia Ashraf to send a message across through a hilarious commentary on society’s ways. The Tamil rapper and social rights activist is back, this time making a funny observation of the different types of ‘hijabis’ one will meet during Eid. While Eid al-Adha was on September 1, the video has just picked up traction on social media. The ‘Kodaikanal Won’t’ singer is seen trying out different hijabs, the headscarves worn by Muslim women traditionally, in the video.

Starting with the GIF Hijab which, just like your “bank’s account number”, refuses to stay on your head, the “Islamic pin-up girl” with countless number of pins holding together her scarf to the XXL or the “Extra Extra Layers” Hijabi, Ashraf’s take on the different types of hijabs is sure a funny one.

Watch the video here. 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 04: Latest News