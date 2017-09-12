VIDEO: US dance show contestants fail to impress Netizens with Bollywood number

Many have actually given the dance performance a thumbs-down. (Source: So You Think You Can Dance/Facebook) Many have actually given the dance performance a thumbs-down. (Source: So You Think You Can Dance/Facebook)

Contestants on the popular dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance recently danced to a song from Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh’s 2015 family entertainer, Dil Dhadakne Do. While every time anybody outside India embraces Bollywood’s thumkas and jhumkas our hearts swell with pride, but this time was a tad bit different.

A clip of the choreography was posted on the dance show’s official Facebook page, and going by the majority of the reactions, it seems most people Except that a quick look through the comments’ section under the video of the song, which was posted on the reality show’s official Facebook page, showed how many have actually given the dance performance a thumbs-down.

Contestants Kaylee Millis and Kiki Nyemchek performed to Galla Goodiyan from the movie at the stage, having been choreographed by Nakul Dev Mahajan, an Indian-American choreographer. Interestingly, Mahajan is the same choreographer who trained Miss America runner-up Jennifer Leigh Davis, whose Bollywood dance impressed many at the 2018 beauty pageant show.

While Millis was dressed in the traditional Indian wear of a dazzling lehenga and choli, Nyemcheck opted to wear a dhoti. But all the colours and Bollywood set-up did not help to impress many on the Internet who thought it was “terrible”.

Watch the video here.

Check out some of the reactions here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd