VIDEO: Woman finds a snake on her work desk; she deals with it LIKE A BOSS!

Fighting the startling scenario with aplomb, a brave woman pulled out the 2m reptile and wrangled it to put it in a bag. The 22-second clip had already garnered more than 17,000 views on the social media networking site, at the time of writing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2017 5:42 pm
snake, snake in the newsroom, newsroom snake stories, snake videos, woman wrangles snake, snake at 9 news darwin, 9 news darwin, indian express, indian express news Sneaky snake! (Source: 9 News Darwin/Facebook)
What if you come to work and suddenly spot a snake crawling on your desk? And mind you, you’re probably NOT working out in a jungle somewhere. We’re guessing it would come as a huge shock, won’t it. Well, not for this woman who handled the situation like an expert!

9 News Darwin, a channel, uploaded a video on Facebook which shows a coiled snake on the desk next to the computer. “SNAKES IN THE NEWSROOM: Our senior cameraman found this visitor in his edit suite this afternoon,” the post read.

Watch the video here.

Kate Limon, a news director with the Australian broadcaster, tweeted the video and left many shocked and impressed all at the same time.

Check out some reactions to her tweet here.

Kudos to her!

