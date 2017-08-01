VIDEO: Woman finds a snake on her work desk; she deals with it LIKE A BOSS!

Sneaky snake! (Source: 9 News Darwin/Facebook) Sneaky snake! (Source: 9 News Darwin/Facebook)

What if you come to work and suddenly spot a snake crawling on your desk? And mind you, you’re probably NOT working out in a jungle somewhere. We’re guessing it would come as a huge shock, won’t it. Well, not for this woman who handled the situation like an expert!

9 News Darwin, a channel, uploaded a video on Facebook which shows a coiled snake on the desk next to the computer. “SNAKES IN THE NEWSROOM: Our senior cameraman found this visitor in his edit suite this afternoon,” the post read.

Fighting the startling scenario with aplomb, a brave woman pulled out the 2m reptile and wrangled it to put it in a bag. The 22-second clip has already garnered more than 17,000 views on the social media networking site, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Kate Limon, a news director with the Australian broadcaster, tweeted the video and left many shocked and impressed all at the same time.

Hey @TheNTNews – you put snakes on your front page, but we catch them in our office. Whatevs. 💪🏼🐍 pic.twitter.com/UX3HSyG334 — Kate Limon (@KateLimon9) July 31, 2017

Check out some reactions to her tweet here.

Time for a new office- this one is no good anymore! pic.twitter.com/wCzMhVWNja — Ryan (@ryanmacgilliva1) July 31, 2017

Employee of the Month right there 👏😂 — Gavin Jeffers (@GavinJeffers) July 31, 2017

Awww, come on, all you need is one of these… Takes care of all sorts of critters. pic.twitter.com/rHEkawGIVE — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 31, 2017

Give that woman a rise #indianaKate 👍🐍 — Kels (@yarner99) July 31, 2017

There’s only one way I’d deal with that… pic.twitter.com/p4xA9veQCf — Bernhard Hofmann (@BernhardHofmann) July 31, 2017

Was it part of the interview

: Do you have any experience in video production or handling and removing live snakes, both your hired. — Somewhere in the USA (@christinayperez) July 31, 2017

Kudos to her!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd