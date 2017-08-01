VIDEO: Woman finds a snake on her work desk; she deals with it LIKE A BOSS!

What if you come to work and suddenly spot a snake crawling on your desk? And mind you, you’re probably NOT working out in a jungle somewhere. We’re guessing it would come as a huge shock, won’t it. Well, not for this woman who handled the situation like an expert!
9 News Darwin, a channel, uploaded a video on Facebook which shows a coiled snake on the desk next to the computer. “SNAKES IN THE NEWSROOM: Our senior cameraman found this visitor in his edit suite this afternoon,” the post read.
Fighting the startling scenario with aplomb, a brave woman pulled out the 2m reptile and wrangled it to put it in a bag. The 22-second clip has already garnered more than 17,000 views on the social media networking site, at the time of writing.
Kate Limon, a news director with the Australian broadcaster, tweeted the video and left many shocked and impressed all at the same time.
Hey @TheNTNews – you put snakes on your front page, but we catch them in our office. Whatevs. 💪🏼🐍 pic.twitter.com/UX3HSyG334
— Kate Limon (@KateLimon9) July 31, 2017
Check out some reactions to her tweet here.
Time for a new office- this one is no good anymore! pic.twitter.com/wCzMhVWNja
— Ryan (@ryanmacgilliva1) July 31, 2017
Employee of the Month right there 👏😂
— Gavin Jeffers (@GavinJeffers) July 31, 2017
Awww, come on, all you need is one of these… Takes care of all sorts of critters. pic.twitter.com/rHEkawGIVE
— Joe (@JoeC1776) July 31, 2017
Give that woman a rise #indianaKate 👍🐍
— Kels (@yarner99) July 31, 2017
There’s only one way I’d deal with that… pic.twitter.com/p4xA9veQCf
— Bernhard Hofmann (@BernhardHofmann) July 31, 2017
Was it part of the interview
: Do you have any experience in video production or handling and removing live snakes, both your hired.
— Somewhere in the USA (@christinayperez) July 31, 2017
Kudos to her!
