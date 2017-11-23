VIDEO: Snake slithers onto a busy train; fearless man kills it with bare hands

What would you do if you found a snake on a train? (Source: jktinfo/Instagram) What would you do if you found a snake on a train? (Source: jktinfo/Instagram)

An encounter with a deadly snake is quite common all across the world, but what if the reptile was found on a train? In one such tragic incident, a snake was found on a baggage rack in a carriage headed to Jakarta from Bogor in Indonesia, and reportedly, the train had to make an emergency stop. Taking charge of the crucial moment, a daredevil man stepped in and killed the deadly creature with his bare hands.

A smartphone footage that has surfaced on the Internet shows the man flinging the snake upside down by catching hold of its tail. The violent head smash apparently led to the reptile’s death on-the-spot. Many onlookers on the train – including a security officer – were visibly shocked. As soon as netizens came across the video, they hailed the man as a “hero”. However, it hasn’t been confirmed whether the snake caused any trouble to the passengers or if it was venomous.

(Disclaimer: The video contains sensitive and disturbing content; viewer discretion is advised.)

Watch the video here.

