Follow Us:
Monday, May 28, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News

WATCH: This video of a snake found wrapped on door’s handle is freaking people out!

People at a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) team were in for a shock as they found a snake greeting them. Yes, you read that right. And it goes without saying that the sight was very frightening.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 4:18:52 pm
snake video, snake at nascar office, funny snake videos, snake videos online, indian express, indian express news The snake was seen smugly curling up against the handle of the entrance door. (Source: joe-gibbs-racing/Facebook)
Related News

What do you expect to be greeted with at the door? Well, people at a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) were in for a shock as they found a snake greeting them. Yes, you read that right. In a video uploaded by Joe Gibbs, a former American football coach and who currently owns team at NASCAR Championship, a snake can be seen smugly curling on the handle of the entrance door. And it goes without saying that the sight was very frightening. According to a report in UPI, the snake was found at their North Carolina office.

Sharing the video on Facebook, he wrote: “NOPE! We need a new race shop. Tear it down, we’re out.”

Watch the video here:

Have you seen something like this? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now