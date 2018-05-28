WATCH: This video of a snake found wrapped on door’s handle is freaking people out!

The snake was seen smugly curling up against the handle of the entrance door. (Source: joe-gibbs-racing/Facebook) The snake was seen smugly curling up against the handle of the entrance door. (Source: joe-gibbs-racing/Facebook)

What do you expect to be greeted with at the door? Well, people at a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) were in for a shock as they found a snake greeting them. Yes, you read that right. In a video uploaded by Joe Gibbs, a former American football coach and who currently owns team at NASCAR Championship, a snake can be seen smugly curling on the handle of the entrance door. And it goes without saying that the sight was very frightening. According to a report in UPI, the snake was found at their North Carolina office.

Sharing the video on Facebook, he wrote: “NOPE! We need a new race shop. Tear it down, we’re out.”

Watch the video here:

Have you seen something like this? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd