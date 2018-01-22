‘Gimme that revenge porn curry’: This slam poet’s hard-hitting poem will make you angry and sad

Slam poet Ishmeet Nagpal in her poem, ‘Revenge Porn’, sheds light on the horrific practice. (Source: UnErase Poetry/YouTube) Slam poet Ishmeet Nagpal in her poem, ‘Revenge Porn’, sheds light on the horrific practice. (Source: UnErase Poetry/YouTube)

Revenge porn, or sharing and distributing sexually explicit videos of someone without their consent, is a staggering problem. Often recorded by the partner with or without the consent of the person concerned, such videos are used to blackmail or compel someone to act against their wishes. It is a nightmare and slam poet Ishmeet Nagpal in her poem, Revenge Porn, draws it out with crystal clear clarity.

Nagpal says how often, “Girlfriends and brides,” fall prey to revenge porn owing to “a bruised ego”. Not holding her words back, she goes to say how those watching it are equally guilty, if not more, of violating the dignity of a person. “Where do we cross a line, the boundary’s so fine/Demand or supply, we just watch her cry,” she says.

Watch the video here.

