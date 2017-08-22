VIDEO: This love story between a man and a prostitute will leave you SHOCKED

Have you seen this short film yet? (Source: monk creations/YouTube) Have you seen this short film yet? (Source: monk creations/YouTube)

Stories bring us closer. In a short film named ‘One Fine Night’, the two main characters are bound together by a tale from their past. This 12-minute 29-second clip shows the love story between a man and a prostitute, and its ending is nothing like you can imagine. It also teaches that it is best to not judge someone by their first impression, without knowing the story of their life.

Uploaded on YouTube by ‘monk creations’, the video has been captioned: “Love will test you in the most unexpected moments, and you won’t see it coming.” The unpredictable film, directed by Vishal Srivastava, will leave you shocked.

Watch the video here.

The video has garnered more than 7oo,ooo views, at the time of writing.

