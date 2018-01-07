VIDEO: Shop owner RISKS LIFE to SAVE passenger in a BURNING BUS

According to reports, nothing happened to the passenger who was caught in the burning bus, though the driver was injured. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube) According to reports, nothing happened to the passenger who was caught in the burning bus, though the driver was injured. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube)

Incidents of people performing selfless acts are what time and again restore our faith in humanity, just when we think things can’t get worse. Amid headlines of people not caring, this video of a man risking his own life to save a stranger has touched many in the online space and is being widely shared on social media platforms. The video is said to have been recorded in China’s Yibing City, where a crowd went out of their way to rescue a passenger stuck inside a bus caught ablaze. Although the reason for the fire is yet to be identified, the bus caught fire in the middle of the road on January 3 as several bystanders broke the windows to save the passengers aboard the bus.

Towards the end, a shop owner, risking his life, went inside the bus and rescued one of the passengers who was stuck. When asked about this extraordinary feat, he said to CCTV+ that anybody, under similar circumstances, would have done the same.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd