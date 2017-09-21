Video: SHOCKING! Dad SWINGS his 4-month-old BABY upside-down like a ‘rag doll’

The Ukranian dad tried to defend himself by saying, “Astronauts do this exercise during their training.” (Source: YouTube) The Ukranian dad tried to defend himself by saying, “Astronauts do this exercise during their training.” (Source: YouTube)

In an appalling incident, a Ukranian man was found swinging his baby upside down like a “rag doll” making her bones “pop”. Kirill Stremousov, who hails from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, filmed himself dangling his four-month-old daughter Milada around by her legs and arms.

Ignoring her frightened screams, he says, “her bones are popping. She feels good.” He also tried to defend himself by saying, “Astronauts do this exercise during their training.” Not just that, he then twisted her side-by-side – holding her legs – and said aloud: “Her is blood running faster now. The girl feels good, she is smiling.”

The video sparked outrage online, and has been now removed from YouTube, though there are others who have uploaded it as well (you can watch it here). Titled ‘The smallest world champion in gymnastics,’ the 4-minute clip was flooded with shocked comments, and people expressed their fury after watching it. While one of them commented, “What an idiot!” another user wrote: “Reported to YouTube for child abuse.” A lot of others couldn’t even manage to watch the entire video. “I managed to watch just one minute. Horror!” one of them wrote, and another one slammed him saying, “If she slips out of your hands, there won’t be a need to call an ambulance.”

Here are some screenshots from the video, doing the rounds of the Internet, that will leave you horrified.

(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)

(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)

(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)

(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)

And till it’s not taken down again, you can watch it here.





Alarming, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd