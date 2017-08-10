VIDEO: SHOCKING! Jogger knocks down 33-year-old woman in front of bus

Why did the jogger push the woman? (Source: Merton Police/Facebook) Why did the jogger push the woman? (Source: Merton Police/Facebook)

In a shocking incident that took place in London, a male jogger pushed a 33-year-old woman in front of a moving bus. Merton Police shared a 40-second CCTV footage and wrote how a “woman was pushed into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney.” “At about 07:40 hrs on Friday, 5 May the 33-year-old victim was walking across Putney Bridge on the east side heading towards Putney Bridge Tube Station when a male jogger knocked her over into the road and into the path of an oncoming bus, which narrowly missed hitting her, swerving at the last minute. The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to the her aid. Luckily, she only received minor injuries from the incident, which could have been clearly worse. About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge. The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging. The jogger is described as a white man, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts,” the post read.

According the Facebook post, Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer from Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team said that the victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road and added that “it was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.”

Watch the video here.

Tha video has collected more than 73,000 views, at the time of writing.

