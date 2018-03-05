VIDEO: Scary! Out-of-control after a brake fail, lorry rams into SUV at toll plaza

According to reports the breaks failed and truck driver lost control. (Source: CGTN/ Youtube) According to reports the breaks failed and truck driver lost control. (Source: CGTN/ Youtube)

In a shocking video captured on a CCTV camera at a toll plaza, a huge truck can be seen ramming into a car that was paying money at the booth. The crazy footage from China quickly went viral on Chinese social media sites and has now gripped people on Twitter and YouTube. According to reports, the freak accident took place on March 1 in Yinchuan, the capital of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Antonymous Region. The terrifying visuals show the out-of-control truck not only colliding with the black SUV but sweeping it away in just a few seconds.

The footage shared by CGTN on YouTube juxtaposed the footage from inside the booth, where the toll personnel was collecting the cash. The expression of the woman and the impact that could be seen on the window pane has left Netizens scared. Miraculously, the driver inside the SUV and another passenger survived with only minor injuries, the report added. According to reports, the brake of the truck failed and the driver lost control.

Watch the video here:

