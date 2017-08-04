Latest News

VIDEO: Shiamak Davar’s sensuous ‘Despacito’ choreography will blow your mind away

India's celebrated choreographer Shiamak Davar has joined the brigade to choreograph dance steps for Despacito! While the original video was sensuous and left temperatures soaring, this desi version takes it one notch higher.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 4, 2017 9:51 pm
Killer combination of desi thumkas and belly dancing! (Source: YouTube)
Related News

After dominating billboard charts and ruling our hearts, we have been treated with a lot of desi ‘Despacito’ versions too. And, now India’s celebrated choreographer Shiamak Davar has joined the brigade. Yes, the choreographer brought in all his dancers together for a massive dancing treat and has been winning hearts online for his indigenous choreography.

While the original video was sensuous and left temperatures soaring, this desi version takes it one notch higher. Donning black chiffon saris, the dancers will leave you spellbound with their sultry moves. However, for his dance rendition, Davar chose the English version featuring Justin Beiber.

Reportedly, the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi also saw the video and is blown away by its choreography. According to a report by Indi.com Fonsi said, “Hello India! I’m in love with your Despacito Dance Video! You’ve taken Despacito to the next level! Thank you so much and I can’t wait to see you guys!”

Watch the video here.

Beautiful, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 04: Latest News