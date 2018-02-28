  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Shaolin monks pierce glass with a needle

Three Shaolin monks in the Web series 'The Slow Mo Guys' pierced glass with a needle. It is a Shaolin trick that requires years of practise and is one of the 72 Shaolin secret arts. Watch the video to find out how it is done.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 28, 2018
viral video, shaolin monks pierces glass, shaolin monks pierces glass with needle, viral weird video, indian express, indian express news Although it sounds impossible, the Shaolin monks actually pierce glass with a needle. (Source: The Slow Mo Guys/YouTube)
One may not want to believe but human beings are capable of performing some astonishing acts. They can stuff lit candles into their mouth, drink ketchup in record time and, with some practise, even throw a needle so finely that it pierces through a glass. In case you are doubting this, we do have evidence to back up this claim.

Three Shaolin monks in the Web series The Slow Mo Guys demonstrated this apparently impossible task and left the hosts Gavin Free and Daniel Charles Gruchy dumbfounded. It is a Shaolin trick that requires years of practise and is one of the 72 Shaolin secret arts. A collective effort of energy, angle and restraint is required to accomplish this.

Watch the video here. 

