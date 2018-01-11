WATCH: Sexual harassment in the fashion industry and how the lines are blurred

Under all that glamour lurks something dark. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Under all that glamour lurks something dark. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The world of fashion might look glamorous from afar, but it also has a dark side to it. Did you know that models don’t even have access to a private changing room? From photo shoots to backstage hassles during fashion shows, models often strip and change in front of the crew and fellow models. What’s more, they also have to undergo a lot of scrutiny in terms of their body shape and how they look.

Most comments about their body, sly innuendos, the pressure to go for nude shoots, all these, if done in a common work place, will fall under the category of sexual harassment. However, such is not the case in the modeling industry, as the lines defining work and harassment are blurred.

A five minute long clip sheds light on the rampant sexual harassment in the modelling world and how women in this career field tend to face such intimidation due to undefined laws. According to the video, the root cause of the problem lies in the structuring of the modelling industry itself. There is a lot to the fashion industry than what meets the eye. Watch this clip to understand the gravity of the issue.

Watch the video here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd