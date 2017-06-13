VIDEO: See what happened at the Iftar party in PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s house in Lahore

The video shows a scene from the Iftar party hosted at the Bilawal House in Lahore where many men are seen scuffling over food. (Source: Express Tribune/ Facebook) The video shows a scene from the Iftar party hosted at the Bilawal House in Lahore where many men are seen scuffling over food. (Source: Express Tribune/ Facebook)

Iftar party during the holy month of Ramadan is a common ritual when guests and family members get together to break their day-long fast. Political leaders holding Iftar party for masses is a common practice during Ramzan. But things went wrong at an Iftar party organised by Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto at his residence in Lahore and video footage of it is now going viral.

The video shows a scene from the Iftar party hosted at the Bilawal House, where many men are seen scuffling over food. From Biryani to meat, the food is scattered on the table. One can even see a giant pot of steaming hot meat toppled on the ground, and people running with plates to scoop out the food almost from the ground!

The “messy” video shared by Express Tribune gained more than 60, 000 views in less than an hour and people couldn’t stop feeling sorry about the commotion.

