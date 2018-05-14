Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Breaking News

VIDEO: Man riding scooter miraculously escapes as speeding car collides with a pole

Often, negligence of one person leads to accidents. This is precisely what happened when a black sedan lost control and nearly crashed into a scooter. But as luck would have it, the man riding the scooter escaped narrowly while the car collided with the pole.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2018 12:40:28 pm
car collides with scooter, scooter narrolwy excapes accident, driver falls sleep, accident videos, viral videos, indian express, indian express news The entire incident was caught on camera and evidently the driver of the car had lost control of the steering. (Source: Pear Video/Facebook)
Related News

Accidents can happen in a matter of moments and more often not, it is negligence of one person that causes irreparable damage. This is precisely what happened when a black sedan lost control and nearly crashed into a scooter. But as luck would have it, the man riding the scooter escaped miraculously while the sedan collided with the pole. This reportedly took place on May 8 in Shenyang, China. The entire incident was caught on camera and evidently the driver of the car had lost control of the steering. The driver apparently had fallen asleep, which then resulted in the accident. In case you are wondering what happened to the sedan, well it is safe to say that it was damaged beyond recognition.

Watch the video here.

Have you seen road rage raise its ugly head too? Let us know what, when and how in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now