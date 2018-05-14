VIDEO: Man riding scooter miraculously escapes as speeding car collides with a pole

The entire incident was caught on camera and evidently the driver of the car had lost control of the steering. (Source: Pear Video/Facebook) The entire incident was caught on camera and evidently the driver of the car had lost control of the steering. (Source: Pear Video/Facebook)

Accidents can happen in a matter of moments and more often not, it is negligence of one person that causes irreparable damage. This is precisely what happened when a black sedan lost control and nearly crashed into a scooter. But as luck would have it, the man riding the scooter escaped miraculously while the sedan collided with the pole. This reportedly took place on May 8 in Shenyang, China. The entire incident was caught on camera and evidently the driver of the car had lost control of the steering. The driver apparently had fallen asleep, which then resulted in the accident. In case you are wondering what happened to the sedan, well it is safe to say that it was damaged beyond recognition.

Watch the video here.

